Whoa! Rapper Badshah in a relationship with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi

MUMBAI :Badshah has a massive fan following. His music is absolutely loved by fans and no party, event or wedding is complete without his songs played. The rapper-singer has gained immense success with his energetic and fun songs like Jugnu, Genda Phool, DJ Wale Babu, Garmi, Paani Paani, and many more.

Badshah has had a very successful and fulfilling professional life, but his personal life has been quite the opposite. He separated from his wife Jasmine two years ago. Reportedly things went downhill in their marriage during the pandemic and their marriage was on the rocks, thus the two decided to go their separate ways.

Badshah has a five year daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with ex-wife Jasmine. The latter has apparently now shifted base to London with Jessemy.

Badshah has now found love again in beautiful Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. The duo were reportedly introduced through a common friend at a party and gelled pretty well. The duo have been seeing each other for a year now and have also seeked their respective parents’ blessings.

Badshah recently made a special cameo appearance in the John Abraham starrer Ek Villain Returns.

Will we hear wedding bells in the near future?

