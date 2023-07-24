Whoa! Rohit Shetty’s Son Ishaan joins London’s Central Film School, Ranveer Singh reacts

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. From Golmaal to Singham, the director has never failed to entertain his fans. The filmmaker who loves to make Action packed and comedy films has also made his mark on Television with the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. His son is now following in his footsteps.

They say an apple never falls very far from the tree and that is exactly the case with Rohit Shetty’s son Ishaan too. The youngster has enrolled in The Central Film School in London. The Cirkus director took to his social media page to announce the same with a heartwarming picture of his son and wrote, “From dropping him to a play school to a film school…

Time flies…”

Rohit’s Celeb friends were quick to react. First among them was his Cirkus lead actor Ranveer Singh who commented, “wow! Amazing! God bless!” Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Oh Wow! Wishing him all the best” R Madhavan commented, “All the very very best. He will make you proud .” comedian Kiku Sharda wrote, “To new beginnings best wishes to him” Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Al the best Ishaan”

Rohit Shetty’s last directorial was Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh in a double role. The film failed to impress fans and critics. He is currently seen hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He will soon make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Credit-IndiaToday