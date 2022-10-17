Whoa! From Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera to Deepika Padukone’s Jalal, their salaries will make you rethink your career

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place of glitz, glamor and entertainment. However it is also a place where our beloved actors and actresses sometimes feel vulnerable to crazy fans and a mob, and thus need protection from the best and strongest.

Our celebs thus have no problem paying them high salaries, as they truly keep them safe in a tense situation and feel they deserve that amount.

Let’s take a look at some of our high profile and lead actors who have the best protection and how much they shell out for them.

Aamir Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s bodyguard is Yuvraj Ghorpade and he is paid a whopping Rs 15 Lakhs p.m to keep Aamir far away from danger.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is a superstar and is always swamped by fans everywhere he goes. He is protected by Jitender Shinde who is paid Rs 1.2 crores per year.

Shahrukh Khan

SRK never leaves without him. Ravi, his bodyguard is paid an unbelievable Rs 2.5 crores per year.

Salman Khan

Salman Bhai pays his bodyguard Shera, who has been with him for nearly 24 years now Rs. 2 crores a year.

Akshay Kumar

To protect the busiest and highest tax paying actor of Bollywood is no joke. Shreyas Thele takes his job very seriously and is paid Rs 1.2 crores per year for it.

Deepika Padukone

The beautiful actress keeps traveling and attending various events. She will never be seen without her bodyguard Jalal, who she pays Rs. 80 Lakhs per year to be her shadow.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress has been kept safe by Sunil Talekar since she was a child. He continues to be her guardian angel even today and she pays him Rs. 50 lakhs per year to do so.

