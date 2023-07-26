Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan cost a whopping Rs 15 crores and was shot with 1000+ girls

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan was literally one of the highest grossing movies not just this year but also in the history of Indian cinema. That too, it was SRK’s comeback film after nearly a 4 year sabbatical. Naturally the expectation from King Khan’s next movie will be super high. He will next be seen in Jawan, the prevue of which has already created a lot of excitement among fans.

Jawan is one of the most awaited films of SRK and after his look in the film was unveiled recently, fans are all the more excited. After an explosive Prevue of the film, the first song titled Zinda Banda will be out soon. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also sung the song, and it has been shot on a grand scale in Chennai for over 5 days. The dance number, interestingly, will feature over 1000+ dancers from all over Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, and Mumbai.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and many more. It is South filmmaker Atlee’s debut Bollywood directorial.

