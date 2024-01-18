Whoa! Sonam Kapoor’s 20 kgs weight loss transformation leaves fans surprised “6 more to go”

MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and stylish actresses of the film industry. She gave birth to son Vayu in 2022, and is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the actress' most recent film, was made available on OTT. The actress Is one of the most followed fashionistas of the film industry. She has 35.4 Million followers on Instagram.

Recently she shared her jaw-dropping physical transformation with fans on her Instagram page where she is seen in a mirror selfie looking visibly slimmer and fitter. She captioned it, “What a wow..20 kgs down..6 more to go”

Check out her post here;

Earlier sharing a gorgeous picture in a lehenga she wrote, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the OTT movie Blind that also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. She is yet to announce her next project.

Credit-DNA