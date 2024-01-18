Whoa! Sonam Kapoor’s 20 kgs weight loss transformation leaves fans surprised “6 more to go”

Recently she shared her jaw-dropping physical transformation with fans on her Instagram page where she is seen in a mirror selfie looking visibly slimmer and fitter.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and stylish actresses of the film industry. She gave birth to son Vayu in 2022, and is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the actress' most recent film, was made available on OTT. The actress Is one of the most followed fashionistas of the film industry. She has 35.4 Million followers on Instagram. 

Also Read-Congratulations! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome home a new member

Recently she shared her jaw-dropping physical transformation with fans on her Instagram page where she is seen in a mirror selfie looking visibly slimmer and fitter. She captioned it, “What a wow..20 kgs down..6 more to go”

Check out her post here;

Earlier sharing a gorgeous picture in a lehenga she wrote, “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Also Read-Wow! Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a RS 1.7 Lakhs dress, check it out

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the OTT movie Blind that also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. She is yet to announce her next project.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Blind Veere Di Wedding The Zoya Factor Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Movie News Thankyou for Coming TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
MUMBAI : Since the year has begun, there have been many disclosures and announcements, which has kept fans interested...
OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented and good actors of the film industry. He has been winning hearts with...
Imlie : Shocking! Shivangi goes missing; Agastya blames Imlie for it
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Vanshaj: Plan! Yuvika tries to trick DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Major Twist! Dhruv sends a secret message to Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Sumeet Raghavan's singing journey as Rajesh in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' mirrors his real-life passion for music
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' stands out as a relatable show that mirrors the daily highs and lows of the common...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
Varun
OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”
Taapsee Pannu
Aww! Taapsee Pannu on her 10 year long relationship with partner Mathias Boe, “will get married only when I want to have babies”
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Sshura Khan; shares a romantic picture “You continue to amaze me”
Pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Review Out! The intensity created with the BGM and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is what hits the chord right
Tiger Shroff
Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff both