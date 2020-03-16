Whoa! Subramanian Swamy sends legal notices to Akshay Kumar and 8 others for ‘distorting’ facts in his upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu’

In his tweet he wrote, “Mumbai cinema for [or it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar (Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar will soon be bringing in his film ‘Ram Setu’ which also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharuccha. The shocking news is that it has landed in a controversy as BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy has sent actor Akshay and eight others, legal notices.

He said he sent the notices to teach them ‘intellectual property rights.’ He sent the notice on Sunday and has apparently accused Hindi Cinema of having a habit of misrepresenting facts and spoke on it on Twitter.

In his tweet he wrote, “Mumbai cinema for [or it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar (Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

Reportedly, advocate Satya Sabharwal said in the notice, “My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative."

The notice further said that it came to his client’s knowledge that a film named Ram Setu has been filmed and is slated to release on August 24. The court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and is something was being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then his client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated by his client is bound to be recognized for the same with appropriate picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.

