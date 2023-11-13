Whoa! THIS superstar gave a blockbuster in his 60’s and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Rajnikanth

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of Bollywood. After 5 years he was seen in Pathaan and now Jawan, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster. At his age getting such a huge hit is surely a milestone. But there is another actor who gave the biggest blockbuster at the age of 60.

Salman gave Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the age of 50, while Amitabh was seen in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at 58. Dilip KUmar gave Kranti at the age of 59. At the age of 64 he starred in Karma Which earned Rs 13 crore. His last big hit was Saudagar at the age of 69 where he was seen in a pivotal role.

Dilip Kumar is one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry and is the only star to give the biggest hits at the age past 60.

Credit-DNA

