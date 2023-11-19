Whoa! Sushmita Sen reveals that she was the ‘Best Man’ for ex Rajat Tara’s wedding, breaks silence on their break up

MUMBAI : Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days for her web series Taali in which she played the role of a transgender. The series premiered on Jio Cinema, and left everyone spellbound and amazed at Sushmita's performance. From Miss Universe to Taali, Sushmita has had quite a journey.

Susmita is often known for being a source of strength for many women with the way she carries herself and holds her place with dignity in society as a single mother of two. The actress who was once dating Rajat Tara and who was her very first boyfriend has opened up about their relationship.

Sushmita said, “Rajat Tara. He is actually one of the nicest… I am actually so glad that he was my first boyfriend, because the generosity of this man, to this day… He is the father of this beautiful little girl, I was the ‘best man’ at his wedding.”

She further added, “And a man like that, you can’t dump, you just outgrow sometimes. I had outgrown him and he had realised that. He had said to me, ‘I have sat with you and dreamt with you, not so that you end up with me. Go and live your life.”

Sushmita said she and Rajat continue to be friends and he is her go to person.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3.

Credit-Pinkvilla