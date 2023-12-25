Whoa! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan fought in public like a normal couple

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing pair and make heads turn everywhere they go. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. They have a massive fan following who love to see them at red carpet events and various other functions. The couple also usually get their daughter Aradhya too and they make one happy family making perfect family pictures for the paparazzi.

Of late there have been rumors of a family feud where Aish is said to have moved out of Jalsa and is living with her mother. Recently however the couple were seen together during the screening of The Archies.

Today let us take a look at the times Aishwarya and Abhishek had a very public spat just like any other normal couple.

When Abhishek was visibly upset at Sarbjit premiere

During the Sarbjit premiere in 2016, things got heated when the paps asked Aishwarya for a solo picture. An Angry Abhishek said, “Inka Lo” and walked off while the actress ran after him.

When Aishwarya gave Abhishek a stern look

While Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a pink sharara, Abhishek wore a red hued kurta pyjama. The duo seemed to have been upset with each other when during a photo session, he looked away and the actress gave him a stern look.

When Abhishek left Aishwarya in an awkward position at Sonam Kapoor’s reception

When the paps were clicking pictures, Abhishek kept insisting that they click solo pictures of Aish. While she tried to stop him from leaving, things got heated between them as he walked off angry.

When Aishwarya and Abhishek reportedly had a fight at the airport post a vacation

After returning from a vacation, Aishwarya and Abhishek looked quite miffed with each other and a news portal claimed that the duo had a fight.

When Aishwarya and Abhishek had a public spat during the Kabaddi match

During a kabaddi match of their team Jaipur Pink Panthers this year, Abhishek said something to Aishwarya after which she rolled her eyes at him and later snapped at his niece Navya who was surprised and made faces.

