Whoa! Varun Dhawan unveils the intense first look poster from A Kaleeswaran’s upcoming Action Thriller Baby John to hit cinemas on May 31st

Varun who was last seen in Bawaal will next be seen in Baby John
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 18:13
movie_image: 
Varun dhawan

MUMBAI :Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented and good looking actors of the film industry. He has been winning hearts with his performances in films like Badlapur, Bawaal, Jugjugg Jiyo among others. The actor is also known for his friendships with actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani among others.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

Varun who was last seen in Bawaal will next be seen in the action thriller Baby John and the actor shared his first look in the film today on his Instagram account. The actor looks savage holding some kind of a weapon and with a long hairdo. He captioned the poster, “Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!”

Text on the captivating poster reads, “No beast is more savage than a man when possessed with power answerable to his rage.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on his post, “Mass messiah”

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran and is presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 studios. 

Also Read: Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

What are your thoughts on Varun’s look and the poster? Tell us in the comments below.

Varun will also next be seen in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Credit-Latestly 

 

