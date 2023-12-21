Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'

MUMBAI: Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the cherished Welcome series, marks Akshay Kumar's successful comeback. Filming for the action comedic adventure comedy has already begun for the talented group, which includes Akshay and Sanjay Dutt. Akshay Kumar heightened the excitement and expectation by sharing a look from the upcoming film's shoot on the 16th anniversary of the first film Welcome.

(Also read: Anees Bazmee reveals how he convinced Nana to play Uday Shetty in 'Welcome')

In honor of the 16th anniversary of his movie Welcome, Akshay Kumar celebrated by posting on Instagram on Thursday, December 21. On the sets of the next film Welcome To The Jungle, he posted a rare video of himself riding a horse while wearing khaki attire. On a motorcycle, Sanjay Dutt did the same while wearing a cap.

Akshay stated in the caption, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think? @duttsanjay #Welcome3.”

Enjoying the happiness, Sanjay Dutt posted the video to his Instagram account. He was grateful and said, “Excited for #WelcomeToTheJungle! Thanks for the warm welcome, Akshay. Can't wait to rock this movie with everyone!”

A huge ensemble cast of actors, including Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Mika Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, and others, can be seen in Welcome To The Jungle.

The movie is slated to be directed by Ahmed Khan and will open in theaters on December 20, 2024, on a Friday. Anees Bazmee's debut feature film, Welcome, came out in 2007. In addition to Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Katrina Kaif, Akshay appeared opposite her in the movie. The film turned out to be a huge box office hit.

(Also read: Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scenes video that you shouldn’t miss)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Pinkvilla