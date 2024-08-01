Whoa! When Abhishek reacted to his divorce rumors with Aishawarya Rai, “let me know when I’m getting re-married”

Back in 2014, there were major rumors that all was not well between Ash and Abhishek.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more. 

Back in 2014, there were major rumors that all was not well between Ash and Abhishek. The latter took to his X account and wrote a sarcastic comment about it saying, “Ok…. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting re-married too? Thanks”

In a previous interview Abhishek spoke about rumors not affecting him anymore, “She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me," and added, "My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says”

Recently during Ash’s 50 birthday celebrations, none of the Bachchans were seen, including hubby Abhishek. Even at a recent Diwali bash she was seen alone. 

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher.

