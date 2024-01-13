Whopping! Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in comfortable yet stylish Rs 1.03 Lakh maxi dress

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star is renowned for speaking her mind and being open and honest with others. She starred as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham before going on to star in several forgettable movies. 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge,' 'Yaadein,' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' are a few of the titles on the list.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan goes out for a family lunch in Mumbai on Saturday. She wore a maxi dress from the Balenciaga house, which allowed her to appear pulled comfortable yet casual looks. You must be wondering how much the dress will cost, considering that it costs an astounding Rs 1.03 lakh, which would undoubtedly make a hole in anyone's wallet.

She was seen leaving for Kapor's lunch with Taimur and Jeh. Wearing blue pants and a white shirt, Taimur looked like a real Nawab.

On the other hand, Jeh was seen giving his mother a hard time by fleeing the restaurant before anyone was able to catch him. He appeared in casual clothes.

The last time Kareena appeared in Sujoy Ghosh-directed film Jaane Jaan. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma appeared in the Netflix suspenseful film. The Buckingham Murders, Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie, is in the works for her.

