Whopping! Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in comfortable yet stylish Rs 1.03 Lakh maxi dress

She starred as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham before going on to star in several forgettable movies. 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge,' 'Yaadein,' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' are a few of the titles on the list.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 19:55
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star is renowned for speaking her mind and being open and honest with others. She starred as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham before going on to star in several forgettable movies. 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge,' 'Yaadein,' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' are a few of the titles on the list.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan goes out for a family lunch in Mumbai on Saturday. She wore a maxi dress from the Balenciaga house, which allowed her to appear pulled comfortable yet casual looks. You must be wondering how much the dress will cost, considering that it costs an astounding Rs 1.03 lakh, which would undoubtedly make a hole in anyone's wallet.

Also read:Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

She was seen leaving for Kapor's lunch with Taimur and Jeh. Wearing blue pants and a white shirt, Taimur looked like a real Nawab.

On the other hand, Jeh was seen giving his mother a hard time by fleeing the restaurant before anyone was able to catch him. He appeared in casual clothes.

The last time Kareena appeared in Sujoy Ghosh-directed film Jaane Jaan. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma appeared in the Netflix suspenseful film. The Buckingham Murders, Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie, is in the works for her.

Also read:Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says ‘I am affected. So….’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 19:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Rohit Shetty on making movies suitable for families to watch together, “I take it as a responsibility.”
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is ready with his next release, Indian Police Force which is a cop action drama and will stream on...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira reminds Armaan about the promise he made to her mother Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish finds Akshara and Abhir's picture among Abhira's belongings
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.Isha Malviya is...
Recent Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Rashmika
Vacay Goals! Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna’s pics from her Vietnam tour is cuteness overloaded, check it out
Pari
Exclusive! “My family cried when I was selected for the movie Merry Christmas” child actress Pari Sharma
Urvashi
What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens are saying 'so awkward'
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Basanti
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri