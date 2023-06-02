Will Pathaan beat the box office collection of Hindi versions of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has surpassed the collection of Dangal. But, will the movie beat Hindi versions of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 at the box office? Read on to know more...
MUMBAI :  Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has taken the box office by storm. The film has been doing really well at the box office, and till date, the movie has collected Rs. 429.90 crore in India. Pathaan has surpassed Aamir Khan starrer Dangal at the Indian box office which makes the Shah Rukh Khan starrer the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.

However, Pathaan is yet to beat the Hindi versions of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. The Hindi version of the Yash starrer had collected Rs. 434.70 crore at the box office, and the Prabhas starrer had minted Rs. 510.99 crore.

While it looks like it will beat KGF 2, it will be interesting to see if it will be able to surpass the box office collection of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. TellyChakkar got in touch with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and spoke to him about it.

Girish Johar told us, “Pathaan is going supremely well at the box office. It has crossed Dangal now which is a Hindi film, so Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film. Yes, it will comfortably surpass the Hindi version of KGF 2. But, coming to whether it will surpass the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, I think we will have to wait and watch how the weekdays in the second week trend at the box office. It has again got a solo weekend coming as there are no major releases because Shezada has been pushed. But, more critical than that is how these four days fare at the box office.”

Do you think that Pathaan will be able to beat Baahubali 2 at the box office? Let us know in the comments below...

Well, Pathaan has surely given a ray of hope to Bollywood as the industry wasn’t going through a great phase. Now, all eyes are on Shehzada which is the next big release.

