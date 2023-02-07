Will we get to see the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas soon?

MUMBAI: After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters KGF 2, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project coming from the house of one of the biggest directors of India and the biggest action director Prashanth Neel this year. As the director has always redefined action on the screen with his mass entertainer films, Salaar is his next project that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Amid all the conversation about the film, we got to hear that the director Prashanth Neel is working hard on the film and we might get to see the teaser of the film soon. 

Hombale Films 'Salaar' is indeed the most anticipated film of the year and the audience is extremely excited about its release. Being the next big project from the director Prashanth Neel after KGF 2, the director is working in full force on the film and if everything goes as planned, we might get to see the teaser soon. The excitement for this mega project is now even hyped to the next level.

Salaar is indeed the biggest film of the year that the audience will witness. While it will make the audience go berserk with its next-level action, with the film, the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and biggest action superstar Prabhas will be coming together for the first time that in itself makes it the mega project coming to the theaters this year. 

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhasa along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

