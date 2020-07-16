Witness the World Television Premiere of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s romantic drama Shikara on Sony MAX

MUMBAI: Haven’t planned your weekend yet? Get ready to witness a romantic drama set against the backdrop of insurgency in Jammu & Kashmir, with the World Television Premiere of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ starring Aadil Khan and Sadia only on Sony MAX. The film received immense love and appreciation for its distinctive plot and cinematorgraphy from fans and critic alike.

(Also read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra clarifies that there is no truth to this news!)

Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It is also the story of pure love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. The intense tale is set during the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and showcases a timeless love story. Debutant stars Aadil Khan (as Shiv) and Sadia (as Shanti) play a newly married Kashmiri Hindu couple who live in Srinagar, in a house they call Shikara.

Shikara is an attempt to bring to light the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and their insurmountable strength and courage in the face of adversity. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, watch this historic love story on Sony MAX on 19th July at 12 PM.

(Also read: "As announced earlier, Shikara releases in theatres on 7th Feb", Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films reconfirms quashing baseless reports)