Woah! This 90s actor regrets rejecting Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan, marking a turning point of his career

Every Hindi movie buff knows how Yash Chopra-directed love-drama Darr became a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan's career. Fans also know that SRK wasn't the first choice for Darr, and even Aamir Khan was considered for the grey-shade character of Rahul.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
rahul

MUMBAI: Every Hindi movie buff knows how Yash Chopra-directed love-drama Darr became a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan's career. 

Fans also know that SRK wasn't the first choice for Darr, and even Aamir Khan was considered for the grey-shade character of Rahul. However, many people don't know who was the original choice for Rahul. 

Neither Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, nor Salman Khan, but it was the 90s' sensation romantic star Rahul Roy, who was originally considered for Darr. 

Back in the 90s, Rahul rose to superstardom with the blockbuster success of Mahesh Bhatt's romantic musical, Aashiqui. On The Kapil Sharma Show, team Aashiqui, Rahul, Deepak Tijori, and Anu Agarwal appeared as guests, and Rahul made this shocking revelation. 

In the episode, Archana Puran Singh asked Rahul to share a role that he rejected and still regrets about it, Rahul added, "Ek film aayi thi mere pass. Yash Chopra ji and Honey (Tehran, writer) ji se baat hui thi meri. Jo film later on bani thi Darr. Rahul ka jo kirdaar tha, jo Shah Rukh ji ne kiya that was written with me in mind. Toh woh mera biggest regret hai ki main nahi kar paya. (I was offered a film and had spoken to Yash Chopra and Honey Tehran. That film was later made as Darr, and the character of Rahul was written keeping me in mind. So, that's my biggest regret, that I couldn't do that film). But you learn to live with it."

Released on December 24, 1993, Darr went on to become a commercial and critical success. Touted as A violent love story, Darr also stars Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in primary roles with supporting roles from Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, and Tanvi Azmi. 

Darr also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 41st National Film Awards.

