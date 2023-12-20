Woah! Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan Join Forces in Gripping Action Drama "Dacoit" - Teaser Released!

Dynamic duo Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are set to mesmerize audiences in the upcoming pan-India action drama "Dacoit."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 21:40
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of "Major," Adivi Sesh is back, this time teaming up with the talented Shruti Haasan for the eagerly anticipated pan-India action drama, "Dacoit." The title of the film was recently disclosed, accompanied by a compelling teaser and poster that offer a glimpse into the movie's gritty and intense narrative.

"Dacoit" narrates the gripping story of two former lovers compelled to unite in a series of daring robberies to reshape their lives. Shaneil Deo, making his directorial debut, brings a unique vision to the film, combining grandeur with rustic simplicity, set against the backdrop of silent Indian villages and towns. The movie, simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote the screenplay, expressed his confidence that "Dacoit" will make a lasting impact on audiences. He praised Shaneil Deo's vision, describing it as grand yet elegant, creating an explosive and angry combustion that will resonate with viewers. This venture marks Adivi Sesh's second consecutive Hindi film following the critically acclaimed "Major."

Shruti Haasan, describing "Dacoit" as a rare story filled with anger, passion, and elegance, conveyed her excitement to be part of the project. The film is indeed a collaboration of exceptional stars, with Shaneil Deo, known for his work as the Director of Photography in Telugu blockbusters like "Kshanam" and "Goodachari," expressing his honor to direct Adivi and Shruti.

"Dacoit" promises an intense action drama with a beating heart, as Shaneil Deo revealed. The teaser, though a tiny glimpse, hints at the vast and stylish world the film has in store for fans. With the movie set to begin filming soon, anticipation is building for this explosive collaboration between Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan.

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan eagerly awaits the release of her next project, "Salaar," featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

Credit: Indian Express

