Woah! After the wedding anniversary glimpses, here’s a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli going viral, check out the reason why

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or as fans like to call them, Virushka, have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep things private and how much they cherish each other.

There is no doubt that Virushka make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone.

Also read - Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said

The couple has been the talk of the town for some time now as there are rumours that Anushka is expecting another baby. The couple is also looked up for their chemistry. There are times when Anushka is spotted in the stadium cheering for her hubby Virat while he makes our country proud.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have really set some high goals for a happy married life and recently the couple completed 6 years of their marriage and celebrated the occasion in London, U.K.

There are times when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spotted together and some netizens speculate that Anushaka is expecting a second child.

Now another picture is going viral where the netizens can spot the way Anushaka Sharma is keeping her hand on her tummy. This has made the fans excited and the picture is going viral.

Check out the post below:

As we can see how the couple looks happy while the netizens have their speculation that the couple is expecting their second child.

Also read - Interesting! Anushka Sharma reveals how she managed to keep her wedding to Virat Kohli a secret, Read on to know what she said

What do you think about this cute couple? Tell us your view in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.