Woah! Amid the news of divorce, an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan asking Sania Mirza the reason for marrying cricketer Shoaib Malik goes viral, take a look

MUMBAI: Shoaib Malik left everyone shocked by sharing his wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed amid divorce rumours with badminton player Sania Mirza.

Ever since the news of the divorce of both Sania and Shoaib came out there have been a lot of speculations made around their marriage going kaput, and one of them is that Sania was tired of the Pakistani former cricketer's extramarital affair and she gave a khula that means she initiated the divorce.

The entire nation has come out in strong support of Sania and even her ex-sister-in-law reportedly expressed that the family members are unhappy with this third marriage of the former cricketer.

And amid the divorce of Sania and Shoaib, this old video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral along with the couple where the Dunki star is seen asking the reason behind their marriage.

Sania who looks totally smitten by Shoaib is seen telling how she found him a genuine man and a shy personality, and even the internet king of romance to reach him romance as he is not good at it.

While Shoaib's answer in this old video is making netizens upset when he is seen saying that he didn't get any time to think and he immediately got married to Sania. Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and together they have a son Izhaan.

Sania is reportedly settled in Dubai and might soon make her return to India. Sania Mirza's family has requested the utmost privacy in this difficult time from the media.

