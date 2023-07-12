Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri is sparkling beauty in this new photoshoot

All eyes for the actress Tripti Dimri as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot, we really cannot take our eyes off these clicks
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 18:27
movie_image: 
Tripti

MUMBAI: Actress Tripti Dimri is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience for her recently release movie Animal, movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is getting some blockbuster and brilliant response from the fans, audience and critics, the drawing point of the movie is the brilliant execution by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the never seen before side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor, another element which is grabbing the attention of the fans and attracting the eyeballs is the beautiful presence of the actress Tripti Dimri in the movie.

Also read - Wow! Animal: Actress Triptii Dimri finally breaks her silence on criticism faced for the highly intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; Says ‘I know what I am doing is right’

We can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet created by the fans and audience where they are showering all the love towards the actress Tripti Dimri, indeed Tripti Dimri is looking Supremely beautiful and extremely hot in the movie Animal, and now once again the actress has grabbed our attention with her beautiful photo shoot.

Actress Tripti Dimri is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness who definitely knows the perfect formula to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans with her hot looks, she is ruling the hearts of millions with her cuteness in these pictures and we would love to see more of the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Tripti Dimri and how did you like her in the movie Animal? Also how will you rate her in terms of cuteness in this photo shoot, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

