Woah! Arbaaz Khan reveals why he couldn't take up Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi, even though he was the first choice for it, read on

In a new interview, Arbaaz Khan listed out the films he was offered initially in the industry. He told Indian Express that he was offered the lead role of Akshay Kumar in Khiladi and said he couldn't do it due to time crunch.
MUMBAI: In a new interview, Arbaaz Khan listed out the films he was offered initially in the industry. He told Indian Express that he was offered the lead role of Akshay Kumar in Khiladi and said he couldn't do it due to time crunch.

Arbaaz revealed why he decided not to pick Khiladi as his debut film. He said, "I was approached by the same directors for another film. I couldn’t do it (the film) because I was signed up with another director. The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumar’s role. But unfortunately, that other film also didn’t happen."

Arbaaz said he received ₹1 lakh as the signing amount for the film. Khiladi became a big hit for Akshay Kumar's career, Arbaaz went on to star in Daraar for his acting debut.

Arbaaz added, “After Khiladi, they (Abbas-Mustan) did Baazigar, and then they came to me with Daraar because they still felt they wanted me. It was great to share the screen with established actors like Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. I, a newcomer, was pitted against them and to stand around them and to hold my own was not very easy, but fortunately, with the help of the director and their own support as actors, I could really do well."

Arbaaz is the son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He is the brother of Salman Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Daraar, alongside Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor.

Arbaaz went on to star in many films, including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honour, Bhagam Bhag, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dabangg and more. He also ventured into film production with Arbaaz Khan Productions. Arbaaz was recently in the news for his personal life as he tied the knot for the second time and married make-up artist Sshura Khan.

