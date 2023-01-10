Woah! Atlee finally breaks silence when asked about Jawan being inspired from The Dark Knight Rises and Mersal

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Atlee is aware he has long been criticised for lifting plot points and sequences from other films but says he has also been to courts and won cases fair and square, reiterating that as a creative person his intention has never been to do the “same” thing that’s done before.

Also read -Wow! A special screening of Jawan held for the real-life heroes, director Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for THIS special reason

Atlee is known for Tamil blockbusters like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, some of the references of which also show in his latest blockbuster Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer marked the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked about how people have noted that some of the elements in his films are either borrowed from his own movies or referenced from Hollywood films, Atlee said he is aware “people will say that”.

In Jawan, a section noted that a character in the film was designed similar to Bane from Batman, while the wrestling scene between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was done previously even in Mersal.

“I know people will say that, but I am not taking from there. I have done Mersal, I have a wrestling scene in it, which is there in Jawan as well. I know that and it’s ok, both are my films. But when it comes to other films, for example Bane from Batman. I want to cover the face of an actor in a film, which I want to reveal in the next part, so what mask can I go for?

“I have one half skull mask, one full bandaged mask, the entire film is about masks only, so I went with the mask that was designed by my production designer. That’s all. It was nice. If they call it Bane, that’s fine, that is a good reference,” he added.

The director said a creative work will always have some familiarity with what has been previously done before, which is where the intent of the creators matters. Atlee said he has never been dishonest with his craft and has also won court cases, furthering proving his point.

“In the process of creating things, of course you will create something closer to something. If the intention is the same, if I am doing the same thing, then it is wrong. If it echoes, that’s ok. If it is a good reference, I am ok. I know I have been criticised for this for a very long time. I have been to court, I have won the cases, by honesty and merit.

“I go by basics, I don’t have an intellectual brain. I am not a brainy writer or a great director. I am very simple, I know my craft this much, fortunately it is being translated well, I am happy,” he added.

Also read - Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile Jawan has broken several box office records and has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark globally, making Shah Rukh the first Indian actor with two films in the Rs 1000 crore club in a single year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





