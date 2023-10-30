Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on cozy dates with Arjun Kapoor or for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The Dil Se dancer never fails to grab eyeballs. A while ago, she was making headlines for her break-up rumors with Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier, it was Malaika Arora’s birthday and her fans showered her with love and blessings while the actress was having the time of her life.

We had reported about how Malaika posted a series of pictures showing how she spent her special day.

The actress turned 48 and is slaying with beauty like no other. In the pictures that she posted, she wrote about how she has turned 48 this year and expressed how grateful she is to her people, her peace and her calm.

However, this wasn’t it, even though the actress turned 48, it feels as if the actress is not getting any older but instead getting younger as she is still open to all the experiences in life.

Now, we are here with an amazing and fun post of Malaika Arora which shows just how lively she is as had tried sky diving on her birthday. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption, “Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here’s to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary”

Seems like Malaika Arora really knows how to live life and find happiness.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below