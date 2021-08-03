Woah! Check out JAW-DROPPING pics of these hot divas as they pose with Horses!

MUMBAI: Actress from the B- town keeps doing many photoshoots with A–list photographers and increases the temperature with their sizzling clicks.

The love for animals is always showcased by the B – town celebs as they pose with animals and look stunning in each picture.

There are many actresses who have turned vegan also for their love for animals.

We have seen actresses posing with Dogs, Cats, Cheetah, etc and every click is breathtaking.

Today we bring you a few actresses who have posed with horses and are looking super hot and ravishing.

Check out the actresses who have posed with horses :

1 Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a mega superstar of Bollywood and is known as the Barbie Doll of India and has a massive fan following. The actress before becoming an actor was a supermodel where she has done a number of photoshoots during her modeling days and the initial stage of her career.

We came across a sizzling picture of the actress posing with a brown house, and she looks simply gorgeous.



2. Nargis Fakhri

Nargis was a supermodel in New York City and she was launched in Imtiaz Ali’s most successful movie Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She too has done a lot of photoshoots and now we came across one of her clicks where she is seen posing with a horse and is rising the temperature.



3. Sunny Leone



Sunny Leone was a porn star way back in the USA and her stint in Bigg Boss Season 5 gave her global recognization and post that her career in Bollywood, today she is a well-known star in Bollywood.



4. Malaika Arora

Malaika is known as the diva of the entertainment business and she began her career as a supermodel to becoming a successful VJ and today a star in the world of Bollywood and television. She too is seen posing with a horse and the actress looks super-hot.

