Woah! Check out the first ever poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

we finally got to see the first ever poster of the movie. The hype is real as the crowd cannot keep calm seeing Vicky Kaushal’s look in the poster.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated biopics of the season, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, a former commander of the Indian Army. The movie has received good reviews for its portrayal of renowned officers' lives and was shot over the course of the last two years in a number of real locales. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play significant parts in the movie.

Also read - Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about Sam Bahadur’s trailer announcement and it’s poster.

While the poster looked very promising and we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time, we are now here with another update about the movie.

Check out the poster below:

The poster sure looks promising and we cannot wait to watch the movie.

Talking about the movie in a little more detail, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Also read - Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

Show us your excitement for the movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

