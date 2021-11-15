Woah! Checkout the GUEST LIST at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s WEDDING

MUMBAI: There have been strong reports that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning to tie the knot in Rajasthan this year.

Also Read: What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a DESTINATION WEDDING in Rajasthan?

The two are all set to tie the knot in December at a fort resort in Jaipur. While their team is already on location getting the preparations ready, the couple reportedly has started sending out invites for the big day. The names on the wedding list include some of the closest friends of the couples. A-listers like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and more are set to attend the wedding ceremony.

While reportedly the couple has asked their close Bollywood friends to keep themselves free from December 7 to 9, A-listers like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and more are likely to mark their presence on the special day. Meanwhile, the wedding festivities are set to take place from December 7 to December 12. The couple reportedly has been booked for hotels for the wedding and hired several companies for different events.

The teams have also booked cars in bulks to accommodate guests and others for the wedding through car rental services. It has also led to a shortage of car rental services in the Pink City.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Netizens SLAM Urfi Javed yet again as she grooves to the beats of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, say ‘Yeh kya ghodo kee race me ghade bhi daudne lage’

CREDIT: Filmibeat