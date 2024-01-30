Woah! Deol Family graces Udaipur for the grand wedding celebration of Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, had a lavish wedding last year. The Deol family is now reuniting for yet another happy event. The granddaughter of Dharmendra Chaudhary, Nikita Chaudhary, is getting ready for her wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Deol family began traveling to Lake City ahead of the big day.

To attend the celebrations, which will take place from January 29 to January 31, Bobby Deol arrived in the city on Sunday with his mother and Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife. The Hotel Taj Aravali is reportedly the location of the wedding ceremony. Other family members joined them in the city after Bobby Deol.

The wedding will reportedly follow Punjabi traditions, which include sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Furthermore, 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the approximately 250 people who are anticipated to attend the opulent occasion. Additionally, reports indicate that Sunny Deol, an actor, and Nikita's maternal uncle, handled all of the planning and coordinated the Udaipur wedding. For the same reason, on January 18, he had even traveled to Udaipur.

The royal wedding is anticipated to draw a large number of Bollywood stars. Hema Malini, Dharmendra's second wife, is anticipated to attend the function as well. To bless the marriage, the guests have already started to arrive at the location.

It should be mentioned that Nikita Chaudhary is a dentist who resides in the United States at the moment. She is Dr. Kiran Chaudhary and Ajeeta Deol's daughter.

Dharmendra's youngest child from his first wife Prakash Kaur is named Ajeeta. Ajeeta lives in California with her family, who are married to Indian-American dentist Kiran Chaudhary. The two children of the couple, Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhary, are a blessing. Dharmendra With Prakash, are parent of Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijeta Deol.

However, he is the father of two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, from his marriage to Hema Malini. The Deol family will join together to celebrate Nikita Chaudhary's marriage, which will be another happy occasion.

Credit – News 18