What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction

The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:30
MUMBAI : Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Bobby who is currently enjoying the success of Animal revealed that his comeback phase began with Housefull 4 and Race 3, but these big films did not tap his full potential. He told a news portal, “I did Race 3, Housefull 4 but as an actor they were not giving me that kind of satisfaction. Yes, people noticed me, the younger generation came to know who Bobby Deol was, it worked for me that way. When I did Class of 83, it all started for me from there, when people started believing in me as an actor, then Aashram happened.”

Bobby Deol said that he got noticed with Prakash Jha’s Aashram, where he played Baba Nirala. He said, “I was very scared when I did the show. Not scared that I won’t be able to do what I want to do as an actor but because people might take it in a wrong way. It is a fight that every actor goes through, you are not trying to promote something, we are portraying characters. When I was playing the character, I didn’t tell me father, brother or mom. I didn’t tell them because I felt they would influence me into not wanting to do it.”

HE added, “I was so determined to do it.  I told me wife and she said go ahead. She is my biggest strength, she knew exactly what I was trying to do.  I told her this is my character; he does all of these things. She was fine. The amount of love that was later showered on me… My brother (Sunny Deol) always says Aashram was my Gadar on OTT.”

