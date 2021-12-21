WOAH! Did Mouni Roy have a SECRET wedding with Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar?

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. The actress rose to fame with her performance in her debut show Kyuki Saas Bhi Khabi Bhau Thi and then became a household name with her performance in Naagin 1 and 2.

She has raised the bar higher with her acting chops. Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is a versatile actress.

Mouni is also one of the Sexiest Divas of Bollywood and her relationships are always a matter of intrigue with her fans and recently the rumors about a speculated wedding is doing the Rounds.

The impending wedding of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar has generated a lot of buzz in the media. The actress is reportedly getting married to the Dubai-based businessman soon. During the speculation, a few pictures appeared online showing Mouni wearing a saree and garland. Her fans began to speculate that she got married.

Well, the truth is that Mouni is not married yet and these pictures are from Satyanarayan Pooja. Though she does appear dressed as a bride, these pictures were taken post the pooja.

This picture was shared by Mouni with a caption that described Thiruvathira. She captioned the post,' Today Thiruvathira Is the nakshatra or the star of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day, the Goddess Parvathi finally met Lord Shiva after her long penance and he took her as a Sahadharma Chaarini (equal partner).'

Supposedly, Mouni Roy had a bachelorette party with her girl gang in Goa. The pictures show she had a great time

While rumors of Mouni's wedding are circulating, she's been busy posting hot pictures on social media.

These are all Speculations and there is no wedding confirmation yet!

