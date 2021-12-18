Wow! Is Aashka Goradia hinting at Mouni Roy’s bachelorette party in her recent Instagram post?

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy enjoying with her friends in Goa is raising speculations that she was enjoying her bachelorette getaway in the beach state. The pictures were shared by her close friend actress Aashka Goradia on social media. Reports have been doing rounds that Mouni is set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. However, no official confirmation has come yet.

Aashka posted the pictures with the caption, “Wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo.” One of the pictures featured the girls all dressed in black holding placards, one of which appears to have ‘Bride to Be’ written on it.

Other pictures show Mouni, Aashka, and their friends chilling and enjoying on the beach. This, coupled with the caption, led to a few fans wondering if this was Mouni’s bachelorette celebration. “Celebration for what? Was that her bachelor party?” asked one fan on the post. However, neither Mouni nor Aashka has responded to the comment so far.

As per reports, Mouni has been dating Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman, for several years. The couple was reportedly planning to marry in Dubai next year but then changed their plans and is now opting for a grand wedding celebration in India itself.

Sources were quoted as saying that the couple wanted to get married earlier but delayed it due to the coronavirus. Their wedding functions are reportedly planned for January 26 and 27, 2022. On the work front. Mouni is awaiting the release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’, in which she is playing the antagonist.

Credit: Hindustan Times



