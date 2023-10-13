Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music

MUMBAI: YG Entertainment has extended their trademark registration for 'G-Dragon.'

It has been confirmed that YG Entertainment submitted an application for the renewal of the trademark registration for 'G-Dragon' back in September.

The 'G-Dragon' trademark, initially filed in February 2003, had a validity period of 10 years. YG Entertainment had previously renewed it once in February 2013, where the validity period was extended until September 13, 2023.

Barring any specific complications, the 'G-Dragon' trademark is poised to be renewed under YG for another decade.

YG Entertainment's actions are noteworthy, given that G-Dragon's exclusive contract with the company expired in June, with rumors that G-Dragon is in discussions with Warner Music for a new exclusive contract.

This means the stage name 'G-Dragon' would belong to YG Entertainment, and G-Dragon would be unable to use his name if he decides to leave YG Entertainment and sign with another company.

Park Soo Jo, a lawyer and professor at Yonsei University, stated, "The renewal seems straightforward, but there is also the concern that, like previous cases, G-Dragon might file an objection and claim ownership."

The attorney added, "On the other hand, if G-Dragon accepts such terms from YG Entertainment, he can still obtain trademark registration without any issues.

This suggests a close relationship between YG Entertainment and G-Dragon, or YG Entertainment has prepared well to ensure that G-Dragon cannot take the trademark through a prior contract."

