Woah! Here’s the second poster of Crakk with an important detail about the trailer, deets inside

Vidyut Jamwal posted the second poster of the movie wherein we can see even Arjun Rampal and we must say, the movie buffs are really excited to watch Arjun Rampal once again on-screen.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 11:54
movie_image: 
Crakk

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been released and more are in the pipeline. With the new year beginning, we are getting to see some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Also read - Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to be amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will be released on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

Looking at the trailer, the audience got excited. Later on, the makers also released a song from the movie. Earlier we got to see a strong chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jamwal in the song Jeena Haraam and then a power-packed avatar of Vidyut Jamwal in the song Rom Rom featuring MC Square.

Now, Vidyut Jamwal posted the second poster of the movie wherein we can see even Arjun Rampal and we must say, the movie buffs are really excited to watch Arjun Rampal once again on-screen.

Check out the post below:

In the caption, we can see Vidyut revealing that the movie trailer will release soon. As we all know how much the teaser got us excited. It’ll be interesting to see what the trailer of the movie holds for us.

Also read - Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on his upcoming movie Crakk, “There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it”

Are you ready for this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Crakk Vidyut Jamwal Arjun Rampal Nora Fatehi Amy Jackson Commando Rom Rom mc square Adah Sharma Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to have an OTT release on THIS date on Jio Cinema
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki has got a great response from the fans all over. The movie that has a great cast like Shah Rukh...
Fascinating! The Family Man director DECLARES new web series delving into the historic Shah Bano Begum Case
MUMBAI: The Trial, Rana Naidu, and The Family Man director Suparn S. Varma will direct a movie based on Shah Bano Begum...
Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole
MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj gives permission to Dimpy to re – start the dance academy; Anuj will decide to meet Anupama soon
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exciting! Adah Sharma opens up about her character in Sunflower Season 2; Says ‘To bring her uniqueness to life I was on’
MUMBAI: Recently, the much-awaited release of the second season of "Sunflower," the country's largest in-house video...
BIG TWIST: Savi gives Durva a TIGHT SLAP; Akka Saheb bans Savi from pursuing her studies in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Bhavika Sharma and...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole
Adah Sharma
Exciting! Adah Sharma opens up about her character in Sunflower Season 2; Says ‘To bring her uniqueness to life I was on’
Nikita Chaudhury
Heartwarming! Dharmendra's granddaughter, Nikita Chaudhury, embarks on a new journey; 'Mamu' Abhay Deol shares a heartfelt note
Laagan
Woah! This superstar was approached for Laagan instead of Aamir Khan, here's how the actor bagged the role
Deepika
Interesting! Deepika Padukone's net worth in more detail; Check out her wealth and fortune
Shah
Amazing! Top 7 Iconic Bollywood Male Characters: From Shah Rukh Khan's Coach in Chak De India to Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met