Woah! Here’s the second poster of Crakk with an important detail about the trailer, deets inside

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been released and more are in the pipeline. With the new year beginning, we are getting to see some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to be amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will be released on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

Looking at the trailer, the audience got excited. Later on, the makers also released a song from the movie. Earlier we got to see a strong chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jamwal in the song Jeena Haraam and then a power-packed avatar of Vidyut Jamwal in the song Rom Rom featuring MC Square.

Now, Vidyut Jamwal posted the second poster of the movie wherein we can see even Arjun Rampal and we must say, the movie buffs are really excited to watch Arjun Rampal once again on-screen.

In the caption, we can see Vidyut revealing that the movie trailer will release soon. As we all know how much the teaser got us excited. It’ll be interesting to see what the trailer of the movie holds for us.

