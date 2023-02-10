Woah! Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Karan Johar expressed his willingness to make an action film

Karan Johar got on the director’s chair for a full-fledged feature film after a gap of seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film turned out to be a massive box office success and was lauded for addressing various social taboos.
MUMBAI: Karan Johar got on the director's chair for a full-fledged feature film after a gap of seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film turned out to be a massive box office success and was lauded for addressing various social taboos. 

In a recent interview, the filmmaker, known for his generation-defining love stories, expressed his desire to direct an action film and he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan approved his idea.

Talking to fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Karan said, “I am writing. I do want to get back on the sets by next year, I have promised that to myself. I am 51 already and I want to make film a till my sanity supports me. I don’t want to try and make films from all genres. I don’t want to just make love stories. The irony is that I don’t have one in my life so I should stop making them. I would like to make an action film perhaps. Shah Rukh once told me that I have a lot of repressed anger. He told me, ‘You will make a good action film because all your anger will burst on celluloid’.”

Though Karan Johar isn’t directing an action film currently, he is co-producing one starring Alia Bhatt. The actor took to Instagram to announce her next film Jigra, which will be directed by Vasan Bala.

Sharing details of the film, Alia wrote, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA – in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”

