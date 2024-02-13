Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira

Today we got to see another announcement of the latest upcoming movie Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar. The announcement video was surely intriguing for everyone. However, there’s more to all of this than we see and things are going to be more interesting for the audience.
MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

Now with a lot of announcements of some really exciting movies, we saw a couple of announcements that excited the audience very much.

Recently, we got to see Nikkhil Advani along with John Abraham and Sharvari making an announcement of their new and upcoming movie Vedaa. John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani have teamed once again after Batla House which was loved by the audience.

Now here’s something interesting for the fans. Both the movies are a Hindi remake of South Indian movies. That’s right! Vedaa is a Hindi remake of Vedalam while Sarfira is a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Vedalam was a Siva directorial that starred Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan. On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru is a movie directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad and starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu and many more actors.

Now things are getting more interesting as the movies are going to be released soon. The interesting factor here is not just the part that the Hindi movies are remakes but also that both the movies are going to clash as they will be released on the same day – July 12th, 2024.

Now the fans are going to love this clash as previously we have seen John Abraham and Akshay Kumar together in movies like Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, and Garam Masala. Watching these actors clashing at the box office will be very interesting.

What do you think about these upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

