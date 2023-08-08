WOAH! Kiara Advani spotted with Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment’s office; netizens wonder if she is a part of Don 3

MUMBAI: Don 3 has been making it to the headlines since morning. The makers shared a motion poster hinting at Don 3, and later Farhan Akhtar, shared a statement that there will be a new don in Don 3. The first two instalments of the film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Don, and Priyanka Chopra was seen as the female lead in it. But now, SRK is not a part of Don 3.

Well, there have been reports of Ranveer Singh being roped in for Don 3, but everyone is waiting for the official announcement of it. Today, Kiara Advani was spotted with Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment’s office and netizens are wondering if the actress is a part of Don 3.

Also Read:WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say

A netizen commented, “Excel it is!!!..time for Ranveer-Kiara collab...full on Sindhi core.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Don 3 k liye?” One more netizen commented, “Not sure maybe for Kiara-Kareena movie with Ashwini...but Ranveer-Kiara in don would be banger too tbh!!” Check out the comments below...

Well, would you like to see Kiara as the new Roma in Don 3? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Excel Entertainment is producing a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in it which will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. So, maybe Kiara met Ritesh for that movie. But, even Tiwari’s directorial is not yet officially announced.

Also Read: A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

