Woah! Love Is Blind fame Chris Fox admits cheating on Johnie Maraist, read more

Johnie Maraist and Chris Fox appeared during the Love Is Blind season 5 reunion to give an update on their relationship. In the year and a half since filming ended, Johnie and Chris broke up. “It just didn’t work out the way one would want,” Chris said during the reunion.
CHRIS FOX - JOHNIE MARAIST

Their relationship came to a shocking end after Chris cheated on Johnie. After Johnie’s birthday weekend and the party in Houston, Chris left for a wedding out of state. Johnie explained that she didn’t see Chris the next week after the wedding. “And then, I found out the following weekend that Chris was seeing someone else. And yeah, I never saw him again,” Johnie revealed.

Chris confirmed that’s what happened and admitted that he “didn’t handle the situation as someone would properly.” However, Chris found the love of his life.

“But I did find someone who I now live with, and I love, and we’re very happy together, and I’m sorry if that hurts to hear, but the whole experiment is to find yourself and then find someone who accepts you for who you are. And that’s what I found, and so I wouldn’t change that for anything,” he said to Johnie.

Chris told Johnie that he did love her, but he said that it doesn’t “change who I love now and who I’m with now.” Host Vanessa Lachey asked Chris point-blank whether he would cheat on people he loves. “Apparently yes,” Chris responded.

He told Johnie: “It’s terrible. I know I was wrong. I felt guilty and heartbroken, and as many emotions as I could ‘cause I did fall in love with you, and I still care for you. It’s a terrible, terrible thing to do. It’s probably one of my biggest regrets is not being forthcoming with you.”

Chris told Vanessa and Nick Lachey that he did apologize to Johnie. Despite everything that went down, Chris and Johnie don’t have bad blood with each other. Chris found a new love, and Johnie’s moved on as well. Johnie revealed that she’s dating someone else, and they’ve been dating for over a year now.

Credits - Hollywood Life 

johnie maraist chris fox love is blind Vanessa nick Lachey Hollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

