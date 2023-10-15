Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

Selena Gomez thinks there’s “so much strength in being vulnerable”. The 31-year-old star has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Selena admits that she’s found it to be a “very freeing” experience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 18:45
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez thinks there’s “so much strength in being vulnerable”. The 31-year-old star has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Selena admits that she’s found it to be a “very freeing” experience.

Also read - Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s resemblance to Hollywood singer Selena Gomez is uncanny, here’s the proof

The brunette beauty – who has a huge following on social media, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram – told Wondermind: “I don’t love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers.

“I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable,” Selena Gomez said.

Despite this, Selena doesn’t have any regrets over how she’s dealt with her own struggles.

Selena Gomez explained: “I try and not look back and wish anything could have been different. What I am happy about is that more people are opening up about their mental health.”

Selena previously discussed her experience of bipolar disorder, revealing that she deals with it on a “day by day” basis.

In her ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary, the pop star explained: “When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis. What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day.”

Despite this, Selena Gomez suggested that she’s managed to control the situation.

Selena – whose disorder can cause extreme mood swings – said: “I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been.”

Also read - Wow! Selena Gomez praises 'Impeccable' Beyoncé, highlights the importance of iconic figures like Beyoncé and Adele; Says 'My jaw drops'

Selena Gomez has been in the headlines for various reasons in the recent times. From her fun social media front, to the rift and eventually bonding back with BFF Francia Raisa. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Selena Gomez Hollywood
