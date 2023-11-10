Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s resemblance to Hollywood singer Selena Gomez is uncanny, here’s the proof

MUMBAI: The gorgeous and very talented actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who showed her acting skills in the popular Colors TV show ‘Udaariyaan’ has made a place in people’s hearts now. Priyanka rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 where even though she did not win the show, she surely won everyone’s heart.

Priyanka has since then maintained her presence on social media where her fans keep checking her profile for latest updates from her side. Priyanka has impressed everyone with her acting and dancing skills and her fan base has been expanding since the time she entered the house of Bigg Boss.

Fans of the actress never stop expressing their love for her and there are times when some posts just leave you wondering.

Recently, Priyanka shared a fan made Reel on her Instagram story where she was compared to popular Hollywood singer Selena Gomez and we must say, the resemblance is really uncanny.

Check out the post below:

