Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s resemblance to Hollywood singer Selena Gomez is uncanny, here’s the proof

Priyanka has impressed everyone with her acting and dancing skills and her fan base has been expanding since the time she entered the house of Bigg Boss. Fans of the actress never stop expressing their love for her and there are times when some posts just leave you wondering.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:49
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI: The gorgeous and very talented actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who showed her acting skills in the popular Colors TV show ‘Udaariyaan’ has made a place in people’s hearts now. Priyanka rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 where even though she did not win the show, she surely won everyone’s heart.

Priyanka has since then maintained her presence on social media where her fans keep checking her profile for latest updates from her side. Priyanka has impressed everyone with her acting and dancing skills and her fan base has been expanding since the time she entered the house of Bigg Boss.

Fans of the actress never stop expressing their love for her and there are times when some posts just leave you wondering.

Also read - Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals and talks about her experience of working with Shraddha Kapoor

Recently, Priyanka shared a fan made Reel on her Instagram story where she was compared to popular Hollywood singer Selena Gomez and we must say, the resemblance is really uncanny.

Check out the post below:

Also read -What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finally breaks silence on being a part of Naagin 7; read to know more

Tell us your opinion about this post, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan FatEjo Tejo Fateh Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Colors tv Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Selena Gomez Love you like a love song Calm Down rare TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Finally! Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer show will Not go off air, might get shift to new slot
MUMBAI: 'Katha Ankahee,' a popular series on Sony TV that stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the key parts, has...
AMAZING! Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh enjoying an exotic holiday with his wife Bharati Kumar is all things beautiful
MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh is one popular name in the television industry. The handsome hunk is known for his works in...
Must Read! It was Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par in 2007, can we expect Sitare Zameen Par vs Welcome 3 in 2024?
MUMBAI: It was 2007 when Aamir Khan's movie Taare Zameen Par was released, the movie is considered as one of the most...
From Disha Parmar to Kishwer Merchant; Celebrities who underwent rapid pregnancy weight loss!
MUMBAI: Losing weight post pregnancy has been challenging for most women but celebrities these days are observed to...
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath A Hero Is Born' has been in the headlines ever since its announcement....
Kya Baat Hai! THIS is what Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra did when he was missing his co-actor Sagar Parekh, check out the latter's response
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Taare Zameen Par
Must Read! It was Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par in 2007, can we expect Sitare Zameen Par vs Welcome 3 in 2024?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aditi Sharma
Finally! Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer show will Not go off air, might get shift to new slot
Kunal Jaisingh
AMAZING! Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh enjoying an exotic holiday with his wife Bharati Kumar is all things beautiful
2
From Disha Parmar to Kishwer Merchant; Celebrities who underwent rapid pregnancy weight loss!
Adnan
Must Read! Katha Ankahee’s Viaan aka Adnan Khan rubbishes rumors of the show going off-air, “Don’t understand where this news…”
Divyanka
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya achieves this major milestone, and becomes one of the first TV actresses to do so! Find out what!
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!