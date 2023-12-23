Woah! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani raises temperatures in bikini pictures, giving us some major friendship goals

Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures of best friends in town; Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. Once again they are here to grab our attention and set the internet on Fire, check out their latest pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 18:13
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI : No doubt one of the friendships which is the talk of the town is of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. Recently we have seen many pictures and videos of these beautiful actresses that have grabbed the attention of the fans and we have also seen many beautiful and sizzling pictures that are dropped by them which makes them a beautiful pair of friends, and these clicks have set the internet on fire.

Right from their tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy has been the best of friends and we have often seen many spotting videos of these two where they have invited each other in different events. Well, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are back once again to set the internet on fire and give some major friendship goals with their latest set of pictures and indeed they are too hot to handle.

 


 
Also read-Trolled! “Tiger nahi mila toh print he pahan liya” – Netizens troll Disha Patani as she gets spotted at an event

 

As we see in this post dropped by the actress Mouni Roy, we can see both of these actresses are having some best of time enjoying their vacation and have drop some hot pictures from their vacation, these pictures are not only attracting the eyeballs of the fans but also setting the internet on Fire and giving some major friendship goals.

Mouni Roy is looking supremely hot in her bikini whereas on the other hand Disha Patani is a name that never fails to attract eyeballs and make our head turns with link bikini pictures. These pictures have indeed hacked our hearts and we areally take eye off them and we shall look forward to see some more amazing hot pictures coming from the side of the beautiful ladies Disha Patani and Mouni Roy in the upcoming days.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

 

 
 

Sat, 12/23/2023 - 18:13

