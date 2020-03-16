WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse

Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria grabbed the eyeballs as she posed for the paps in red lehenga and sexy shimmery blouse

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 19:28
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria 'Lollipop' as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse

MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his latest collection. The actress stunned her fans with her cherry red lehenga with a sparkly blouse. She looked like an epitome of grace as she posed for the paparazzi and netizens couldn’t help but share some really creative praises.

Tara Sutaria looked elegant as she flaunted her statement blouse while donning the matching dupatta like a choker. She accessorized her look with a pair of chaandbalis and wore matching bangles on her right hand. The huge ring on her right hand was another note to all the fashionistas out there.


Tara Sutaria left her hair loose and pulled them back, giving it a sleek look. A subtle eye makeup, cheek tint and glossy lips completed her makeup. The Marjaavaan actress even interacted with the paparazzi during her stunning appearance and inside pictures have also been viral on social media.

Netizens couldn’t help but swoon over the latest look of Tara Sutaria.

A user wrote, “Laal me laalipop lag rhi ho”. Another commented, “Red makes her more attractive.” “Red cherry,” commented another. “Epitome of grace,” another wrote. A fan commented, “Currently she’s the most beautiful actress in bollywood”

On the work front Tara Sutaria was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.


Credit: Koimoi

Latest Video