WOW! Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s uber LUXURIOUS LIFESTYLE

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. With her hard work and dedication, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz.

She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 back in 2019. She is currently in news for her latest film Ek Villain Returns.

The actress who is also known for her singing and ballet dancing loves living a good life and makes sure to indulge in luxury often. Taking home a hefty pay cheque for her movies, Sutaria leads an opulent lifestyle, splurging on her modern Mumbai home, exotic vacations and more.

Tara Sutaria lives in a stunning white-themed modern home in Mumbai. The place is completed with wooden detailing and subtle colour tones. Major highlights of the house are the interiors which consist of a grand glass chandelier, artworks in silver frames, huge windows and more. An instant eye-catcher in her lavish abode is a mirrored console table which is topped with an elegant frame, candle stand, decanter and other items.

In addition to her house, she has an Audi Q3 worth Rs 43.61 lakh and the Mercedes Benz GLS costing Rs 1.16 crore, per Carwale, parked in her garage. Tara Sutaria loves to holiday in exotic locations. She often jets off to some of the most gorgeous locales globally and stays at the best of the properties in that area. From London to the Maldives, Thailand and more - she has visited a lot of places. Having a classic, no-fuss wardrobe, the actress owns some super expensive shoes and bags including the luxe Christian Dior caro sling bag which costs Rs 2.5 lakh.

