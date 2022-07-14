Shocking! Tara Sutaria gets trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens say ‘kitna oil lagaya hai body pe’

MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. She is one such name coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her hot and sizzling looks.

Tara Sutaria has managed to grab the attention of the fans in a very short span of time with her looks and acting chops. The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress which get a lot of love from them. Recently the actress was spotted promoting her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns.

This video of the actress went viral during the promotion and she is getting some beautiful responses from the fans for her looks and her dress, but a few people did not like the dress and her makeup and started trolling her.

As we can see from the comments, netizens are saying that she has applied so much oil all over her body which is very visible while many people have taken a dig at her footwear saying that she has worn her father's shoes.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens and the look of the actress Tara Sutaria, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

