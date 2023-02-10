Woah! Netizens have a series of reactions under Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photodump, take a look

Once upon a time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the most good-looking couple in Hollywood. Their love story was no less than a fairytale where they met on the sets of Friends, and the rest was history.
MUMBAI: Once upon a time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the most good-looking couple in Hollywood. Their love story was no less than a fairytale where they met on the sets of Friends, and the rest was history. 

Also read - Brad Pitt will race in British grand prix for his Formula One movie

While Brad then allegedly cheated with Angelina Jolie on Jen, today we bring you a photo dump of the ex-couple, which is too precious to describe in words, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments. 

Brad and Jen’s wedding was one of the most lavish affairs in the 2000s and was attended by their close friends and family. It was a beach wedding where Jen reportedly vowed always to make Pitt’s favourite banana milkshake, and if that’s not cute, we don’t know what is.

For those who know, Brad Pitt doesn’t have an official handle on social media but has a fan page dedicated to him on Instagram. His fan page has over 1 million followers on the platform, and that often shares photos of the Fury actor.

Sharing Brad’s photo dump with Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, the page captioned it, “Just some autumn outfits with Jennifer”; take a look at them below:

Reacting to the ex-couple’s photos on the platform, a user commented, “I think they belong together! I hope they find their way back to each other.”

Another user commented, “He got the most beautiful wives every time yet ruined the hell out of it!”

A third commented, “When the world made sense ”

A fourth commented, “I still think they belong together and Brad messed up marrying Angelina Jolie!”

