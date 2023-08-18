WOAH! Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses who were replaced in the sequels

MUMBAI: We have mostly seen that when a sequel to a film is made, the male lead is the same, but the female lead gets replaced. This has happened multiple times, and it recently happened as well.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who were replaced in sequels...

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha was a part of Dream Girl was a hit at the box office. Now, the sequel to the movie is all set to release tomorrow, and it stars Ananya Panday as the female lead.

Kajal Aggarwal

In Singham, Kajal Aggarwal played the lead role, but when Rohit Shetty made the sequel Singham Returns, he decided to rope in Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bipasha Basu

We won’t count Race 3 as the whole cast was changed. But, when Abbas-Mustan made Race 2 they replaced Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez were roped in for the sequel.

Actresses of Housefull franchise

While Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been a part of all the Housefull movies, actresses have been getting replaced. Now, let’s see which actresses will be roped in for Housefull 5.

Gracy Singh

Gracy Singh played the female lead in Munna Bhai MBBS. But, for Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the makers roped in Vidya Balan to play the lead role.

Tabu

In Hera Pheri, Tabu played the female lead. But, when the makers came up with a sequel to it titled Phir Hera Pheri, she was not a part of the film, and Rimi Sen and Bipasha Basu were seen as female leads.

Rimi Sen / Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rimi Sen was a part of Golmaal, and later Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer in second and the third instalment of the series. But, for the fourth one, the makers roped in Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

