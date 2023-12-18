Woah! Orry brings life to Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan’s birthday bash, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry is a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a bestie of every Bollywood's next-generation stars like Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor and others.

He is quite active on social media platforms and he keeps sharing pictures of his parties where the fans of these star kids can see their candid photos.

He is a social activist from Mumbai, who loves flaunting his high-end brand affection. In the last few years almost all the parties that were attended by star kids, Orry was one common guest everywhere.

There were times when Orry was rumoured to be Nysa Devgn’s boyfriend however, there came no solid confirmation or proof for the same. Orry gets clicked by the paps every time he is spotted somewhere, and is treated no less than a celebrity. It seems that Orry brings life to the party.

Recently there was a big birthday bash of Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan where a lot of famous star kids marked their presence.

The pictures are doing rounds on social media. Check out the pictures below:

As we can see in the picture, he was seen with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and many more celebrities.

