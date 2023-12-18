Woah! Orry brings life to Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan’s birthday bash, check out the pictures

Orry gets clicked by the paps every time he is spotted somewhere, and is treated no less than a celebrity. Recently there was a big birthday bash of Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan where a lot of famous star kids marked their presence.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 16:11
movie_image: 
Nivaan Khan

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry is a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a bestie of every Bollywood's next-generation stars like Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor and others.

Also read - Finally! Orry breaks silence on the trolls questioning his sexuality; Says 'Wash your mouth with soap…'

He is quite active on social media platforms and he keeps sharing pictures of his parties where the fans of these star kids can see their candid photos.

He is a social activist from Mumbai, who loves flaunting his high-end brand affection. In the last few years almost all the parties that were attended by star kids, Orry was one common guest everywhere.

There were times when Orry was rumoured to be Nysa Devgn’s boyfriend however, there came no solid confirmation or proof for the same. Orry gets clicked by the paps every time he is spotted somewhere, and is treated no less than a celebrity. It seems that Orry brings life to the party.

Recently there was a big birthday bash of Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan where a lot of famous star kids marked their presence.

The pictures are doing rounds on social media. Check out the pictures below:

As we can see in the picture, he was seen with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and many more celebrities.

Also read - Finally! Orry breaks silence on the trolls questioning his sexuality; Says 'Wash your mouth with soap…'

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

ORRY Orhan Awatramani Ananya Panday Karan Johar Shanaya Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor Bollywood actors BOLLYWOOD PARTIES bollywood actresses hot ANANYA PANDAY HOT Shanaya Panday hot Nysa Devgn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 16:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congrats! Dilip Joshi’s son Ritviq ties the knot with Unnati Gala (Watch Video)
MUMBAI : Dilip Joshi is one of the most renowned television actors today who has earned a good name in Gujarati cinema...
Audience Verdict: Netizens feel Kushal Tandon – Shivangi Joshi starrer Barsatein is going the Bebakee way!
MUMBAI : Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV is one show which is extremely loved from the time of its inception....
Woah! Orry brings life to Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan’s birthday bash, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry is a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a bestie of...
Vanshaj: Huge Drama! Kabeer interrupts the board meeting against Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Animal crosses 500 crore mark in India, whereas Sam Bahadur had a decent 3rd weekend
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is in no mood to slow down, we can see the movie is breaking more and more records at the Indian...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra tries to hit Dilip
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Nivaan Khan
Woah! Orry brings life to Sohail Khan’s son Nivaan Khan’s birthday bash, check out the pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal crosses 500 crore mark in India, whereas Sam Bahadur had a decent 3rd weekend
Bhojpuri
RIP! Veteran Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi passed away due to a heart attack; Well known for ‘Gharwali Baharwali’
Ajay
Wow! Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Vash’ remake, Shaitan teaser to be out on this date
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!
Triptii Dimri
Really! Is Triptii Dimri seeing Sam Merchant after splitting up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma? Read on to know more details!
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur Mehendi ceremony: Wow! Check out these inside pictures