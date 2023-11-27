Finally! Orry breaks silence on the trolls questioning his sexuality; Says 'Wash your mouth with soap…'

Orry's charisma, wit, and sensibility are well-known, and he has captured the interest of Bollywood fans with tales from his past. He frequently appears at the tinsel town partying alongside all of the Bollywood celebrities. He was the target of a troll recently, and he responded to it in the wittiest way possible.
Orry

MUMBAI: Huge fans love Orhan Awatramani, better known by his stage name, Orry. His charisma, wit, and sensibility are well-known, and he has captured the interest of Bollywood fans with tales from his past. He frequently appears at the tinsel town partying alongside all of the Bollywood celebrities. He was the target of a troll recently, and he responded to it in the wittiest way possible.

In one of his posts, the troll questioned his sexual orientation. “Wherever whichever page you go see this trans walking or hitting on someone or posing like trans everywhere. Why no one bans this idiot on social media.”

Orry responded with a rare social media outburst, saying, “Wash your mouth with soap. talking like this is disrespectful to your parents cause it makes them look like they dint know how to raise a child. Your DP you are trying to pose like a sweet innocent little girl, but your comment which you thought no one would pick up on shows your inner snake & poison.”

In the same comment, he continued, “I have second-hand shame for your parents and anyone who ever comes in contact with you. I am a man myself, but your ignorant condescending remarks and the tone you are using to put down a whole community of people are utterly disgusting. Shame on you, it’s because of dirty-minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost. You must be so sad and miserable in your own life that you sit on the internet and vomit out such poison. And take a piece of advice, a poisonous person is poisoning themselves and everyone around them.. you probably have no friends or love in your life. #lOser.”

On the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, which Salman Khan hosted, Orry made an appearance. He had a humorous conversation with the Tiger 3 star, during which he revealed many insights from his life in addition to other enjoyable memories.

