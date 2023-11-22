Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!

MUMBAI: The online star Orhan Awatramani, who gained popularity after being photographed with other celebrities, has attracted attention on social media once again. This time, he gained notoriety as a result of statements he made in a recent interview. Orry was heard calling himself a "liver" while going about his day. He declared, "I am liver; I am living."

He added, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver," Orry said during the interview. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself."

The comment went viral online and started a meme frenzy since the word might mean two different things: either it refers to the internal organ or it means what Orry intended to say, which is an alive person. The 'liver' comment made by Orry prompted a flood of funny responses from internet users who were unable to control their laughter. Memes and humorous messages started to appear on X (previously known as Twitter). On Wednesday, the word "liver" became popular on X.

People began to relate to the comment and form similar sentences as a result. One stated, "I just like to be, am I a beer?" in response to Orry's widely shared remarks. The next lever response was, "I am a kid and I nap, so am a kidnapper."

