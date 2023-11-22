Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!

This time, he gained notoriety as a result of statements he made in a recent interview. Orry was heard calling himself a "liver" while going about his day. He declared, "I am liver; I am living."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 20:10
movie_image: 
Orhan

MUMBAI: The online star Orhan Awatramani, who gained popularity after being photographed with other celebrities, has attracted attention on social media once again. This time, he gained notoriety as a result of statements he made in a recent interview.  Orry was heard calling himself a "liver" while going about his day. He declared, "I am liver; I am living."

Also read: Woah! From bussing tables to becoming every celeb's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry introduces himself to the world

He added, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver," Orry said during the interview. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself."

The comment went viral online and started a meme frenzy since the word might mean two different things: either it refers to the internal organ or it means what Orry intended to say, which is an alive person. The 'liver' comment made by Orry prompted a flood of funny responses from internet users who were unable to control their laughter. Memes and humorous messages started to appear on X (previously known as Twitter). On Wednesday, the word "liver" became popular on X.

People began to relate to the comment and form similar sentences as a result. One stated, "I just like to be, am I a beer?" in response to Orry's widely shared remarks. The next lever response was, "I am a kid and I nap, so am a kidnapper."

Also read:Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Free Press Journal

ORRY Orhan Awartramani Rakhi Sawant Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan Jahnvi Kapoor Shubman Gill Bollywood Anne Hathaway Joe Jonas Kardashians Deepika Padukone cricketer Shubman Gill Bollywood Fashion Bollywood actors Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 20:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won many hearts during World Cup 2023. The couple proved what true love...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 30 years, let's take a trip down the memory lane
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, where romantic tales often grab all the attention, there's one movie that has truly stood the...
Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s over 100 fans set to travel from abroad for Dunki screening in India?
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are doing their best work in the post-pandemic world by building the proper...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!
MUMBAI: The online star Orhan Awatramani, who gained popularity after being photographed with other celebrities, has...
Recent Stories
Anushka
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 30 years, let's take a trip down the memory lane
Supriya
Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life
Shah Rukh Khan
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s over 100 fans set to travel from abroad for Dunki screening in India?
Shah
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
sobhita dhulipala
Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?