Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA, or their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, DeepVeer manages to grab the limelight every time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA, or their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, DeepVeer manages to grab the limelight every time. 

Also read - It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!

Their recent revelations on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan have gone viral and fans are eagerly waiting to know more details about this power couple.

While we dig for more DeepVeer news, do you know that the couple owns some of the most expensive cars and houses in Bollywood? Their joint net worth is in crores and it will definitely leave you shocked.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are established actors in Bollywood and have been doing multiple endorsements, shows, and films since joining the film industry. On that note, let’s look at their individual net worth and total net worth.

Deepika joined films in 2006 and made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then went on to do many films including Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Her Hollywood appearance in XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 further increased her net worth. Recently, her appearance in Pathaan and Jawan has added crores to her kitty. The diva charges Rs 30 crore per film, according to a report by LifestyleAsia. Deepika Padukone’s makeup and skincare brand 82°E also fetches her a handsome amount of money.

This brings the Om Shanti Om actress’s net worth to a whopping Rs 500 crore!

Now we come to her husband, Ranveer Singh. According to reports, the actor charges Rs 20 crores per film. In 2019, the actor became the seventh highest-paid celeb as per Forbes. 

With many successful films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba (2018), and Gully Boy (2019) in his kitty, Ranveer’s net worth in 2023 is Rs 362 crore. The actor charges Rs 5 crore for an endorsement, further increasing his net worth.

Ranveer and Deepika’s properties

Ranveer Singh lives in a 5 BHK apartment in Worli with Deepika Padukone. The property costs approx Rs 40 crore. They are also the proud owners of a 4-BHK house in Prabhadevi which cost them around Rs 16 crore. Their Alibaug bungalow costs Rs 22 crore.

Ranveer And Deepika’s Cars

The lovebirds love adding luxurious cars to their collection. Deepika owns several luxury cars including brands like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW. Ranveer is also the proud owner of multiple cars like the Aston Martin Rapide S, a Mercedes GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Jaguar XJL, Ferrari, a Mercedes Maybach GLS, an Ariel Vintage Motorcycle, and others.

Also read - Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash

Ranveer and Deepika’s Net Worth

With many expensive properties around India, endorsements, and movies, Deepika and Ranveer’s net worth stands at an approx Rs 862 crores!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Ram Leela Bajirao Mastani Padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
MUMBAI: After Yash Chopra's 1993 masterpiece Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan split out. Deol has since talked about...
Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA,...
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh looked back at his humble origins, but confessed that he doesn’t like talking about his past...
Awe! Mahhi Vij cherishes mommy duties by assisting kids with school projects with 'Back to school’ vibe
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained a lot of love and praise for her strong...
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been the buzz of the town ever since their appearance on the first...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
Amit
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
Ranbir Kapoor
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
Bollywood
Inspiring! THIS Bollywood popular actress ran away from home at the age of 15, Overcame adversity, won national awards
Akshay
What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say