Woah! Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Intense Poster for 'The Goat Life'

The sepia-toned poster, shared by actor Ranveer Singh on Instagram, captivates audiences with Prithviraj's powerful presence.
Prithviraj

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film, "The Goat Life," revealed its second poster, showcasing an intense and rugged look of the actor. The sepia-toned poster, shared by actor Ranveer Singh on Instagram, captivates audiences with Prithviraj's powerful presence.

"The Goat Life" is touted as 'the greatest survival adventure ever' and is based on a true story. The film promises a gripping narrative depicting Prithviraj's transformation, with the newly released poster serving as a prelude to the earlier revealed one.

The project boasts a stellar cast, including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, alongside acclaimed Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. Filmed across multiple countries, "The Goat Life" stands as the largest venture in the history of the Malayalam film industry.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film features music by A.R. Rahman and sound design by Resul Pookutty. The visually stunning sequences are captured by Sunil KS, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Set to release on April 10, "The Goat Life" will hit cinemas in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:24

